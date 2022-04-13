DSSSB Admit Card 2022: Hall tickets Download link for April 16 and 23 exams

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has released DSSSB Admit Card 2022 for various exams. The admit card has been released for various post codes of various departments, GNCTD through online mode. Candidates who will appear for the examinations scheduled in April 2022 can download the admit card through the official site of DSSSB on dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The examination left to be conducted is on April 16 and 23, 2022. The exam for Junior Secretariat Assistant will be conducted on April 16 and exam for Technical Assistant (Modern office Practice) Hindi and Junior Secretariat Assistant will be conducted on April 23, 2022. Candidates who will appear for the exams for the posts mentioned above can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to download DSSSB Admit Card 2022 here</strong>

DSSSB Admit Card 2022: How to download hall ticket

Visit the official site of DSSSB on dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Click on DSSSB Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The name of examination centre and date of examination and timing shall be mentioned in the e-admit card. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of DSSSB.