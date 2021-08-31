Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
competitive exams

DSSSB admit cards 2021 for September 4, 5 and 6 exams released, direct link

DSSSB admit card 2021: Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board has released the admit card of the examination scheduled on September 4, 5 and 6.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 06:03 PM IST
DSSSB admit card 2021: Candidates appearing in the examination can download their admit cards from its official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.(DSSSB )

DSSSB admit card 2021: Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board has released the admit card of the examination scheduled on September 4, 5 and 6. Candidates appearing in the examination can download their admit cards from its official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The online computer based examinations 2021 for the posts of TGT Maths-Male and TGT Hindi-Female are scheduled to be held on September 4, while the online computer based examinations 2021 for the posts of TGT Hindi-Female, TGT Bengali-Female, TGT Bengali-Male, TGT Hindi-Female, technical assistant electrical and TGT Sanskrit-Male are scheduled to be conducted on September 5. The online computer based examination 2021 for the post of TGT Social Science-Male is scheduled to be held on September 6.

Here’s the direct link to download DSSSB admit cards for these exams

How to download DSSSB admit card 2021 for exams scheduled on Sept 4, 5 and 6 exams:

Visit official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ONLINE CBT EXAM SCHEDULED ON 4, 5 AND 6 SEPT 2021".

A new page will appear on the display screen.

Key in your credentials and login.

The DSSSB admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

