Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / DSSSB admit cards 2022 for PRT & other exams between March 7-30 released
competitive exams

DSSSB admit cards 2022 for PRT & other exams between March 7-30 released

DSSSB admit cards 2022: DSSSB PRT Admit Card 2022: Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board has released the admit cards for various exams to be conducted between March 7 and March 30.
DSSSB admit cards 2022: The admit cards have been released for post code 42/21, 14/21, 26/21, 16/21, 24/21, 20/21, 21/21.(dsssb.delhi.gov.in)
Published on Mar 04, 2022 01:19 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

DSSSB Admit Cards 2022: Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board has released the admit cards for various exams to be conducted between March 7 and March 30.

The admit cards have been released for post code 42/21, 14/21, 26/21, 16/21, 24/21, 20/21, 21/21. The posts for which exams will be held include Assistant Teacher (Primary), Assistant Engineer, Security Supervisor, Draftsman Grade 1, JE, Laboratory attendant and Carpenter (among others).

A number of posts in this advertisement are for Assistant Teacher Primary (PRT).

Candidates can download the admit cards for these exams by visiting official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.  Candidates need to enter their login credentials such as Application number and Date of Birth to download the hall tickets.

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to download DSSSB admit cards for March exams&lt;/strong&gt;

Steps to download DSSSB Admit cards:

1. Visit the official website of DSSSB i.e. dsssb.delhi.gov.in

2. On the home page click on the link that reads e- Admit cards link for DSSSB examinations from 7th to 30th March for the post code 42/21,14/21,26/21,16/21,24/21,20/21,21/21

3. A new page will open in your display screen

4. Key in your credentials and login

RELATED STORIES

5. A DSSSB Admit card will displayed on your screen

6. Download it and make a print out for future reference

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dsssb admit card.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP