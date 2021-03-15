Home / Education / Competitive Exams / DSSSB AE Tier-2 examination schedule 2021 released, check here
DSSSB AE Tier-2 examination schedule 2021: Candidates who have registered for the DSSSB AE Tier-2 recruitment examination under advt. no 01/2019 can check the schedule online at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 06:26 PM IST
DSSSB AE Tier-2 examination schedule 2021.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

DSSSB AE Tier-2 examination schedule 2021: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced the schedule for Assistant Engineer Tier 2 recruitment examinations on its official website.

According to the schedule, the DSSSB AE Tier-2 examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 4 and 5, 2021, in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 8:30 to 10: 30 am. The second shift will be conducted from 12:30 to 1:30 pm.

"Detailed instructions to download e-admit cards will be given shortly on the official website of the Board," reads the official notice.

"Candidates may also be informed on their registered mobile no. as well. But in case a candidate does not get any information on his/her registered mobile no. due to any reason, then it would not give any right to the candidate for extension of downloading e-admit card or re-examination. It is again advised to visit the website of the Board regularly for further information," further reads the notice.

DSSSB AE Tier-2 examination schedule 2021:

