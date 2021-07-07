DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Exam schedule for TGT, Assistant and other posts out

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, DSSSB, has released the Exam date for the various posts. The Delhi Subordinate Service Board will conduct the examination for various posts through online mode i.e Computer Based Test.

The examination will begin from August 1 and will end on August 14.

The examination for the TGT Computer Science, Technical Assistant will be held on August 1. The Physical Education Teacher and Technical Assistant (Pharmacy) and Technical Assistant ( Garment Fabrication Technology ) will be conducted on August 2.

The examination for TGT Computer science, Technical Assistant in Digital Electronics, and Technical Assistant in Library science will be held on August 7.

The examination for the post of Caretaker, Stenographer( Hindi), and TGT Special Education Teacher will be conducted on August 8. The examination for the post of Stenographer ( English ), Technical Assistant( Fashion Design ), Technical Assistant(Commercial Art) will be conducted on August 14.

The detailed notification regarding the examination and downloading of E- admit cards will be provided shortly on the official website of the Board

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of DSSB and OARS for updates.