DU, JNU, BHU, BBAU PhD entrance test 2023: Registration closes soon

The extended registration window for the common PhD entrance test of University of Delhi, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) will close soon. Candidates who want to appear in the exam can submit their forms on phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in till September 15.

NTA PhD entrance test registration closes soon on phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Previously, the last date was September 8 and it was later extended.

After the application window closes, candidates can make corrections to their forms between September 16 and 17.

How to apply

Go to phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in. Open the registration page, enter details and submit. Your login credentials will be generated. Login and fill the application form. Upload documents, make payment of fee. Submit the form and save the confirmation page.

In the PhD entrance exam, medium of question papers in this exam will be English, except for Language papers.

While there is no upper age limit to take the exam, candidates may require to fulfil age criteria of the institute where s/he takes admission. Minimum education qualification required is a PG or equivalent degree.

The test will be held in computer based (CBT) mode for a total of 100 MCQs to be answered in 3 hours or 180 minutes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There will be two sections in the paper – section 1 on research methodology and section 2 will be subject specific.

A candidate can choose a maximum of three courses if timing of two papers do not overlap.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON