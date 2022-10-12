DUET 2022: Advance intimation slip for exam city released, check here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released the DUET 2022 advance intimation slip for exam city. Candidates who will appear for Delhi University Entrance Test can check the exam city through the official site of NTA at nta.ac.in.

The DUET examination will be conducted on October 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21, 2022 in three shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 8 am to 10 am, second shift will be conducted from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm and third shift will be conducted from 5 pm to 7 pm. The Advance Intimation Slip informing the candidates of the allotment of the exam city has been hosted today, October 12, 2022.

Direct link to check advanced intimation slip

DUET 2022: How to check advanced intimation slip

To check the intimation slip, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of NTA at nta.ac.in.

Click on DUET 2022 Advance intimation slip link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to click on the link given.

Enter the details available on the newly opened page.

Your city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen.

Check the details and click on download.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

