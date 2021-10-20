Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
DUET Answer Key 2021 released, raise objections till October 21

DUET Answer Key 2021 has been released. Candidates can check the answer key and raise objections till October 21, 2021. 
Published on Oct 20, 2021 08:20 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA has released DUET Answer Key 2021 on October 19, 2021 for postgraduate papers. The provisional answer key is available on the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in. The Agency has also released question papers of postgraduate courses with recorded responses for answer key challenge. 

The answer key can be checked on the official site and candidates can raise objections till October 21, 2021. The last date of successful transaction of fee through credit debit net-banking/ UPI will be done till 11.50 pm on October 21, 2021. The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of 200/- per question challenged as a processing fee.

The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium.

As per the official notice, the challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. Moreover, no individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge.

