DUET PG and Ph.D 2022 Admit Card: Know how to download
DUET PG and Ph.D 2022 admit card is expected to release soon at nta.ac.in.
The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2022 for Postgraduate (PG) and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) admit card is expected to release soon. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at nta.ac.in. The DUET 2022 PG, PhD entrance exam will be held on October 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21.
The DUET PG and Ph.D Test will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for 2 hours. The DUET PG and Pd.D exam will be held in three slots.
DUET PG 2022 admit card: Steps To Download
Visit the official website at nta.ac.in/duetexam
Click on DUET PG 2022 admit card link
Key in your log in details
DUET PG 2022 hall ticket will appear on the screen
Download DUET PG 2022 admit card
Take a print out for further reference.
Candidates are advised to keep visiting the NTA and DU websites for latest updates.