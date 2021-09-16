Exam for Goa Civil Service, other posts on September 19

The computer-based recruitment test and screening test for Junior Scale Officer post of Goa Civil Service, Assistant Professors, junior pathologist and child development project officer posts will be held on September 19, the Goa Public Service Commission (GPSC) has said in a notification.

The hall tickets of all the candidates who have registered for the exam have been released. “The candidates are requested to check their email for further details and those who cannot download their hall ticket by 15/09/2021, should personally report to the office of the Commission on 16/09/2021 or 17/09/2021, during office hours along with their Identity proof to collect their hall ticket,” candidates have been informed.

“Candidates should compulsory report at the venue, within the reporting time mentioned on their hall ticket,” it has added.

For the Goa Civil Service, only those candidates who pass the screening test with a minimum of the above percentage in their respective categories will be invited to answer the competitive written examination. The minimum pass percentage for candidates belonging to the general category is 65%. The minimum pass percentage for SC and OBC/ PwD category candidates is 55% and 60%, respectively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON