Extended registration window for JEE Main 2023 session 2 closes today

National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the extended application window of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 today, March 16. Originally, the registration window was closed on March 12 and a correction window was given till March 14. However, NTA reopened the application process for two more days on March 15. Those who are yet to apply for the test can do it on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

NTA in the notice said the JEE Main 2023 session 2 registration window has been reopened after receiving representations from candidates.

“…A few representations are being received from the candidates to open the registration window again for applying for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 2 as they could not complete their registration due to various unavoidable reasons. To support the students’ community, it has been decided to re-open the registration for receiving online Application Forms for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 2….” the notification read.

“The dates of Advance Intimation of Examination City, downloading of Admit Cards, and declaration of Result will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal at the appropriate time,” it added.

During this window, both fresh candidates – those who did not apply in session 1 – and existing candidates – those who applied in session 1 – can submit their forms.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Candidates may note that this is a one-time opportunity, so they are advised to use this opportunity very carefully as no further chance will be given to any candidate for applying for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2,” NTA said.