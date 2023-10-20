Extended window of JAM 2024 registration closes today, apply on jam.iitm.ac.in

The extended window to register for the Joint admission test for Masters (JAM) 2024 closes today, October 20. Those who are yet to apply for JAM 2024 can submit their forms on jam.iitm.ac.in.

JAM 2024 registration closes today, apply on jam.iitm.ac.in(HT FILE)

Previously, the last date to apply was October 13 which was extended by Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), organising institute of the test this year.

The application fee of IIT JAM 2024 is ₹900 for one paper and ₹1,250 for two papers for SC, ST and PwD candidates. For all others, the fee is ₹1,800 for one and ₹2,500 for two papers.

JAM 2024 will be held for seven papers: Biotechnology, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Economics, Geology and Mathematical Statistics.

The exam will be held in computer based mode in over 100 cities located across the country.

An undergraduate degree is required to be eligible for the exam. However, those who are in the final year of their UG degree can also appear.

For foreign nationals, those who have Indian degrees can apply and appear for the exam but if qualified, admissions will be subject to policies of institutes they want to apply at.

There is no age limit to take JAM 2024.

The exam is being conducted by IIT Madras to fill around 3,000 postgraduate seats at IITs and over 2,000 seats at IISc Bangalore, NITs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET, and DIAT.

Candidates who qualify in JAM become eligible for admission to MSc, MSc (Tech), MSc- MTech Dual Degree, MS (Research), Joint MSc- PhD, and MSc- PhD Dual Degree courses.