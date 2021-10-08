Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / FET 2021: NBE defers Fellowship Entrance Test, notice here
competitive exams

FET 2021: NBE defers Fellowship Entrance Test, notice here

FET 2021 deferred due to NEET SS examination in January 2022. Candidates can check the official notice below. 
FET 2021: NBE defers Fellowship Entrance Test, notice here
Published on Oct 08, 2021 11:48 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has deferred Fellowship Entrance Test for 2021-2022 admission. The examination was scheduled to be conducted on January 11, 2022, now has been deferred. Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the official notice on official site of NBE on natboard.edu.in. 

The decision has been taken in pursuant to the deferment of NEET-SS 2021 to January 2022. The examination new date and time will be issued by NBE in due course of time. As per the official notice, candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for details. 

Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) is a qualifying-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various Fellowship (FNB) courses of the National Board of Examinations. The exam is conducted in computer-based mode at various exam centres across the country and also at international centres. 

The Fellowship courses of NBE shall be offered to International Students also under FPIS (Fellowship Programme for International Students). Applicants from countries other than India shall be eligible for admission to FNB seats ear-marked for FPIS, subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria available on the official brochure.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
national board of examinations education
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

NEET SS Exam 2021 date released, registration to reopen on November 1

ICAI CA December Exam 2021: Registration for all courses to reopen on Oct 11

IIM-CAT 2021 admit card to be released on October 27 at iimcat.ac.in

Haryana: HSSC assistant lineman, PGT Sanskrit exam on November 14
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP