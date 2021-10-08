FET 2021: NBE defers Fellowship Entrance Test, notice here

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has deferred Fellowship Entrance Test for 2021-2022 admission. The examination was scheduled to be conducted on January 11, 2022, now has been deferred. Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the official notice on official site of NBE on natboard.edu.in.

The decision has been taken in pursuant to the deferment of NEET-SS 2021 to January 2022. The examination new date and time will be issued by NBE in due course of time. As per the official notice, candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for details.

Fellowship Entrance Test (FET) is a qualifying-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various Fellowship (FNB) courses of the National Board of Examinations. The exam is conducted in computer-based mode at various exam centres across the country and also at international centres.

The Fellowship courses of NBE shall be offered to International Students also under FPIS (Fellowship Programme for International Students). Applicants from countries other than India shall be eligible for admission to FNB seats ear-marked for FPIS, subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria available on the official brochure.