National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will open the FMGE December 2023 edit window on December 15, 2023. Candidates who want to make changes in the details given in the application form can do it through the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

FMGE December 2023: Edit window to open today at natboard.edu.in

As per the official brochure, the edit window will close on December 18, 2023. Any information/documents can be edited except Name, Nationality, Email, Mobile number and Test City.

To make changes in the application form, candidates can follow the steps given below.

FMGE December 2023: How to make changes

Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

Click on FMGE December 2023 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the edit window.

Login to the account and make changes in the application form.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The final edit window will open on December 29 and will close on January 1, 2024. The admit card will be issued on January 12, 2023, and the examination will be conducted on January 20, 2023. The results will be announced by February 20, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.

