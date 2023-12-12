FMGE December 2023 registration process ends tomorrow, apply at natboard.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will end the registration process for FMGE December 2023 tomorrow, December 13. Candidates can apply for Foreign Medical Graduate Examinations through the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. Candidates will be able to edit their applications from December 29 to January 1, 2024.

“NBEMS shall publish a list of candidates on its website who would fail to rectify the deficiencies in their documents even by 1st January 2024 and open an online window from 5th January 2024 to 8th January 2024 giving a FINAL opportunity to submit documents which are deficient in application. No further opportunity will be given”, reads the official notification.

The hall tickets for the FMGE examination 2023 will be released on January 12, 2024. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct the FMGE December 2023 examination on January 20, 2024. The FMGE 2023 results will be announced by February 20, 2024.

The FMGE December 2023 examination fees for all candidates is ₹7080.

FMGE December 2023: Know how to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

Click on the FMGE December 2023 link available on the home page.

A new page will be displayed on the screem

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Fill out the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

