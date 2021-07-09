Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
FMGE June 2021: NBE releases pass certificate distribution dates
competitive exams

FMGE June 2021: NBE releases pass certificate distribution dates

FMGE June 2021 certificate distribution dates have been released. Candidates can check the official site of natboard.edu.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 12:14 PM IST
FMGE June 2021: NBE releases pass certificate distribution dates

National Board of Examinations, NBE has released the pass certificate distribution dates for FMGE June 2021. The candidates who have been declared pass shall get the FMGE pass certificates in-person. The official notice can be checked by all the appeared candidates on the official site of NBE on natboard.edu.in.

The pass certificates shall be issued at the National Board of Examinations office at PSP Area, Sector-09, Dwarka, New Delhi from July 22 to August 13, 2021 as per the schedule prescribed on the entry slip of each individual candidate. All the qualified and eligible candidates are required to be present at a specified date and time for collection of their Pass certificate. They shall be required to bring the documents in original as prescribed in the detailed notification and also listed in the entry slip, as per the official notice.

The entry slip can be downloaded by the candidates from the official notice and they will have to carry it to seek entry at NBE office. The FMGE Pass certificate will be issued only on production of prescribed documents and on verification of Face ID.

Candidates who fail to collect their certificates on assigned schedules due to some exigencies are informed that they should not turn up for collection on any other day of their choice. Such candidates shall be required to seek prior approval of NBE for revised schedule of collection of Pass certificate by sending a request at Communication Web portal of NBE.

Topics
fmge december national board of education education
