National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will open the FMGE June 2023 correction window on June 23, 2023. Candidates who have applied for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination can make changes in the application form through the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

FMGE June 2023: Correction window opens today at natboard.edu.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The correction window will open today, June 23 and will close on June 26, 2023. The final edit window to rectify deficient/ incorrect images will open on July 7 and will close on July 10, 2023. To make corrections of any information/ documents in the application form except name, nationality, email, mobile number and test city can be done by following the steps given below.

FMGE June 2023: How to make corrections

Visit the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

Click on FMGE June 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your application will be displayed.

Make the changes in the application form and make the payment of processing fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your corrections have been made.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The admit card will be issued on July 25 and FMGE exam will be conducted on July 30, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of FMGE.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON