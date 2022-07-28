FSSAI CBT stage 2 exam schedule released for assistant manager & other posts

The Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) has announced the tentative dates for the computer-based test (CBT) stage 2 exam. Interested candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website fssai.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the schedule the FSSAI CBT stage 2 exam will be held on September 23 and 24, 2022.

The exams for the post of Assistant Manager (journalism or mass communication or public relation), Assistant Manager (Social work, psychology, labour and social welfare, library science) and Assistant Manager (IT) will be held on September 23, 2022 in shift 1 i.e from 8:30-11:30.

The exam for central food safety officer (CFSO) will be held on September 24, 2022 in shift 1. The exam for the post of Technical officer will be held on September 24, 2022 in shift 2 i.e from 1:30 to 4:30 pm.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 254 vacancies for different posts including Food Analyst, Technical Officer, Central Food Safety Officer (CFSO), Assistant Manager (IT), Deputy manager, personal assistant etc.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CBT stage-1 exam was conducted from March 28 to March 31, 2022. The result for CBT stage-1 was declared on July 6, 2022. Shortlisted candidates will now appear for the CBT stage-2 exam.

Check the tentative schedule here. Click here.