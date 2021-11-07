FSSAI direct recruitment 2021: Know about selection process

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is currently inviting applications to fill 233 vacant positions in food analyst, technical officer, central food safety officer, assistant manager, assistant, IT assistant, personal assistant, and other posts.

The application forms are available on the official website and the deadline for the submission of the forms is November 12.

Except for food analyst post, the FSSAI will conduct computer-based test for other posts.

For posts like technical officer, central food safety officer, and assistant manager there will be two computer-based tests.

For other posts a single computer-based test will be held.

Candidates in the ratio of 1:5 will be shortlisted/called for interview for the post.

“Marks scored in all stages of selection in accordance with weightage assigned to each stage will be counted for final selection. Candidate absent in any stage(s) of selection will not be eligible for selection. Further, the Authority reserves the right to introduce additional stage of examination which would be notified at suitable time, if considered necessary,” the FSSAI has said.

“In case of two/ three candidates scoring same marks at final stage, the candidate possessing a desirable qualification wherever applicable as per Recruitment Regulations shall be given preference. If the tie still persists the candidate older in age will get preference. If the tie continues to persist, the tie will be resolved by referring to the alphabetical order of names i.e. a candidate whose name begins with the alphabet which comes first in the alphabetical order will get the preference,” it has added.