FTII JET 2023: Registration begins at ftii.ac.in, check details here

The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune and Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata have begun the application process for Joint Entrance Test-2022-23 (JET 2022-23). Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.ftii.ac.in.

The deadline for the submission of the application form for JET 2022-2023 is Saturday, March 4. The FTII JET 2023 examination will be held on March 18 and March 19, 2023. The FTII JET Written Test will be of 3 hours for 100 marks.

Eligibility criteria: The minimum educational qualification to be eligible to apply for all courses except 3 Year PG Diploma in Art Direction & Production Design and 3 Year UG Certificate course in Animation & Visual Effects Design is Bachelor's Degree or equivalent, in any discipline.

For 3 Year PG Diploma in Art Direction & Production Design candidates should possess Bachelor’s degree in applied arts, architecture, painting, sculpture, interior design or related fields in fine arts or equivalent.

For 3 Year UG Certificate course in Animation & Visual Effects Design candidates should possess an H.S.C or Diploma of a minimum 2 years after S.S.C from Government recognised Board or equivalent.

Here's the direct link to apply

FTII JET 2023: Know how to register

Visit the official website at www.ftii.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the “Admission for 2022-23 is open now (click here to apply”

Register and proceed with the application

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit and take the print for future reference.

