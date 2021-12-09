Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
FTII JET admit card 2021 released at ftii.ac.in, here's how to get hall ticket

FTII JET admit card 2021: Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune on Wednesday released the admit cards of the Joint Entrance Test (JET) 2021.
Published on Dec 09, 2021 03:58 PM IST
Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune on Wednesday released the admit cards of the Joint Entrance Test (JET) 2021. Candidates who have to appear for the test, can download their admit card from the official website of FTII at ftii.ac.in.

The entrance examination of Group-A is scheduled to be held on December 18, 2021 from 2pm to 5pm, while the entrance examination of Group-B is scheduled to be held on December 19 from 9am to 12 noon. The entrance examination of Group-C is scheduled to be held on December 19 from 2pm to 5pm.

JET 2021 is a pre-requisite for admission to post graduate courses of SRFTI and FTII.

JET 2021 is a written test of three hours’ duration consisting of objective type and subjective questions and will be conducted in 27 cities across India.

Direct link to download FTII JET admit card 2021

How to download FTII JET admit card 2021:

Visit the official website of FTII at ftii.ac.in.

Click on the link that reads, "Admissions: Joint Entrance Test 2021 - Registrations Closed".

Click on the link that reads, “Click Here to Download Admit Card”.

Submit your application number and date of birth.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

