Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / GAT-B/BET 2021: NTA begins registration on nta.ac.in, check important dates here
competitive exams

GAT-B/BET 2021: NTA begins registration on nta.ac.in, check important dates here

GAT-B/BET 2021 registration process have started on July 7, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 09:59 AM IST
GAT-B/BET 2021: NTA begins registration on nta.ac.in, check important dates here(HT File)

National Testing Agency, NTA has started the registration process for GAT-B/BET 2021 on July 7, 2021, onwards. The registration process for Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) will end on July 31, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site of nta.ac.in.

Candidates can apply for GAT-B/BET or both -2021 through “Online” mode only. The Application Form in any other mode will not be accepted, as per official notice. The important dates can be checked in the table given below.

GAT-B/BET 2021: Important Dates

Opening date of registrationJuly 7, 2021
Closing date of registration July 31, 2021 
Last date for submission of exam fees July 31, 2021
Correction in the particulars of application form onlineAugust 4 to August 6, 2021
Date of examination for GAT-B/BET 2021 August 14, 2021

The examination for GAT B will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and BET exam will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. The exam will be computer based test and the question paper will be in English.

Candidates who want to apply for GAT B or BET will have to pay 1200/- if belonging to general category and 600/- of belonging to SC/ST/PwD category and for both candidates will have to pay 2400/- as application fees for general category and 1200/- for SC/ST/PwD category candidates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
national testing agency competitive exam
TRENDING NEWS

Wholesome exchange between delivery man and customer leaves people chuckling

Sumatran orangutan mom gently cradles her newborn baby. Watch viral video

Nasa posts pics that show off two different aspects of Whirlpool Galaxy

End of an era: Odisha sand artist sculpts beautiful tribute to Dilip Kumar
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle
Sourav Ganguly
Priyanka Chopra
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP