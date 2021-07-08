GAT-B/BET 2021: NTA begins registration on nta.ac.in, check important dates here

National Testing Agency, NTA has started the registration process for GAT-B/BET 2021 on July 7, 2021, onwards. The registration process for Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) will end on July 31, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site of nta.ac.in.

Candidates can apply for GAT-B/BET or both -2021 through “Online” mode only. The Application Form in any other mode will not be accepted, as per official notice. The important dates can be checked in the table given below.

GAT-B/BET 2021: Important Dates

Opening date of registration July 7, 2021 Closing date of registration July 31, 2021 Last date for submission of exam fees July 31, 2021 Correction in the particulars of application form online August 4 to August 6, 2021 Date of examination for GAT-B/BET 2021 August 14, 2021

The examination for GAT B will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and BET exam will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. The exam will be computer based test and the question paper will be in English.

Candidates who want to apply for GAT B or BET will have to pay ₹1200/- if belonging to general category and ₹600/- of belonging to SC/ST/PwD category and for both candidates will have to pay ₹2400/- as application fees for general category and ₹1200/- for SC/ST/PwD category candidates.