GATE 2022: Correction window closes today, here’s how to make changes

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur will close down the correction window for GATE 2022 on November 12, 2021. Candidates who want to make changes in their application form can do it through the official site of IIT GATE on gate.iitkgp.ac.in. The modification window was opened on November 1, 2021.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also, the last date for change of paper, category and exam city with additional fee is till November 12, 2021. Candidates who want to make the changes on their already submitted application form can do it through these simple steps given below.

GATE 2022: How to make changes

Visit the official site of IIT GATE on gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Click on login link and enter the login details.

Make the changes in the application form and click on submit.

Once done, download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering will be conducted February 5, 6, 12 and 13, 2021. The admit card will be available to candidates on January 3, 2021.

Meanwhile, the Institute has cancelled Sonepat and Panipat exam centres for the exam. Candidates who had opted for these two cities for the exam have been asked to change their preference. No fees will be charged from the candidates in this regard.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON