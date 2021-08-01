Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur launches website,registration process begins this month
competitive exams

GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur launches website,registration process begins this month

GATE 2022 registration begins this month. IIT Kharagpur has launched new website for the registration process to begin from August 31, 2021. Check details below.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 05:26 PM IST
GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur launches website,registration process begins this month(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur will conduct GATE 2022 in February 2022. The Institute has launched the official website of GATE now. The registration process will begin this month from August 31, 2021, onwards. Candidates who want to apply for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can apply online through the newly launched portal on – gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

A candidate appearing in one or two Papers should fill in only oneapplication form. In case of multiple applications, only one will be accepted and remaining applications will be rejected without any refund for the paid fee. The registration process will end on September 24, 2021.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering will be conducted on February 5, 6, 12 and 13, 2022. The institute has also introduced two new papers for the exam- Geomatics Engineering (GE) and Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM). The two new papers (GE and NM) will provide direct benefits to graduates in these two areas, especially when the country needs human resources with advanced capabilities in Ship Building Industries and Geo-informatics, read the official portal.

Qualifying in GATE examination is required for admission to Postgraduate Programs (Master’s and Doctoral) with Ministry of Education (MoE) and other Government Scholarships/Assistantships, subject to fulfilling the admission criteria of the admitting institutes. GATE 2022 score will remain valid for THREE YEARS from the date of announcement of results.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gate exam iit kgp education
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo reunited with family after they spotted him on TV news in US. Watch

Neelanurinkji flowers bloom in Idukki's Shantanpara Shalom Hills after 12 years

Anand Mahindra’s Sunday motivation video is making netizens dizzy. Watch

Ek shaam, dosti ke naam
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP