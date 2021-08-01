GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur launches website,registration process begins this month

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur will conduct GATE 2022 in February 2022. The Institute has launched the official website of GATE now. The registration process will begin this month from August 31, 2021, onwards. Candidates who want to apply for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can apply online through the newly launched portal on – gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

A candidate appearing in one or two Papers should fill in only oneapplication form. In case of multiple applications, only one will be accepted and remaining applications will be rejected without any refund for the paid fee. The registration process will end on September 24, 2021.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering will be conducted on February 5, 6, 12 and 13, 2022. The institute has also introduced two new papers for the exam- Geomatics Engineering (GE) and Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM). The two new papers (GE and NM) will provide direct benefits to graduates in these two areas, especially when the country needs human resources with advanced capabilities in Ship Building Industries and Geo-informatics, read the official portal.

Qualifying in GATE examination is required for admission to Postgraduate Programs (Master’s and Doctoral) with Ministry of Education (MoE) and other Government Scholarships/Assistantships, subject to fulfilling the admission criteria of the admitting institutes. GATE 2022 score will remain valid for THREE YEARS from the date of announcement of results.