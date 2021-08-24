GATE 2022 registration begins on August 30

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 will be held on February 5, 6, 12 and 13, 2022. The registration for this exam will be held from August 30 to September 24. Candidates can register for the exam at https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/.

The organising institute of GATE 2022 is IIT Kharagpur.

All the candidates have been advised to get vaccinated for Covid-19.

“The health and safety of our examination participants is of utmost priority. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic situation, all dates mentioned in this website may change. In rare cases, the GATE 2022 examination may be postponed or cancelled due to situations beyond control,” IIT Kharagpur has said.

This year two new papers have been introduced for the exam- Geomatics Engineering (GE) and Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM). The two new papers (GE and NM) will provide direct benefits to graduates in these two areas, especially when the country needs human resources with advanced capabilities in Ship Building Industries and Geo-informatics.

Qualifying in GATE examination is required for admission to Postgraduate Programs (Master’s and Doctoral) with Ministry of Education (MoE) and other Government Scholarships/Assistantships, subject to fulfilling the admission criteria of the admitting institutes.

GATE score is valid for 3 years.