Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / GATE 2022 registration begins on August 30
competitive exams

GATE 2022 registration begins on August 30

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 will be held on February 5, 6, 12 and 13, 2022. The registration for this exam will be held from August 30 to September 24. Candidates can register for the exam at https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 02:58 PM IST
GATE 2022 registration begins on August 30(HT FILE)

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 will be held on February 5, 6, 12 and 13, 2022. The registration for this exam will be held from August 30 to September 24. Candidates can register for the exam at https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/.

The organising institute of GATE 2022 is IIT Kharagpur.

All the candidates have been advised to get vaccinated for Covid-19.

“The health and safety of our examination participants is of utmost priority. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic situation, all dates mentioned in this website may change. In rare cases, the GATE 2022 examination may be postponed or cancelled due to situations beyond control,” IIT Kharagpur has said.

This year two new papers have been introduced for the exam- Geomatics Engineering (GE) and Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM). The two new papers (GE and NM) will provide direct benefits to graduates in these two areas, especially when the country needs human resources with advanced capabilities in Ship Building Industries and Geo-informatics.

RELATED STORIES

Qualifying in GATE examination is required for admission to Postgraduate Programs (Master’s and Doctoral) with Ministry of Education (MoE) and other Government Scholarships/Assistantships, subject to fulfilling the admission criteria of the admitting institutes.

GATE score is valid for 3 years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gate exam analysis gate exam
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IBPS RRB officer scale 1 prelims result declared

West Bengal JECA admit cards 2021 released, here's how to download

Haryana Civil Services prelims on September 12, admit cards soon

SSC JHT 2020 Exam: Final vacancy position released
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
Spider-Man Trailer
Narayan Rane
Bigg Boss OTT
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP