GATE 2022 registration begins today

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 will be held on February 5, 6, 12 and 13, 2022. GATE 2022 registration will begin today, August 30. Candidates can register for the exam at https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/. The deadline for registration is September 24.

GATE 2022 registration portal

IIT Kharagpur will organise the GATE 2022 exam.

Qualifying in GATE examination is required for admission to Postgraduate Programs (Master’s and Doctoral) with Ministry of Education (MoE) and other Government Scholarships/Assistantships, subject to fulfilling the admission criteria of the admitting institutes.

GATE 2022 score will be valid for three years.

GATE 2022 registration: List of documents required

• Personal information (name, date of birth, personal mobile number, parents' name, parents' mobile number, etc.).

• Address for Communication (including PIN code).

• Eligibility degree details.

• College name and address with PIN code.

• GATE paper(s) (subject).

• Three choices of GATE examination cities.

• High quality image of candidate's photograph conforming to the requirements specified.

• Good quality image of candidate's signature conforming to the requirements specified.

• Scanned copy of Category (SC/ST) certificate (if applicable) in pdf format.

• Scanned copy of PwD Certificate (if applicable) in pdf format.

• Scanned copy of Certificate of Dyslexia (if applicable) in pdf format.

• Scanned copy of any one of the valid photo Identity Document: Aadhaar-UID (preferable), Passport, PAN Card, Voter ID and Driving License. The same ID, in original, MUST be carried to the examination hall.

• Net-banking/debit card/credit card/UPI details for fee payment.