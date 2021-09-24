Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / GATE 2022: Registration date extended till September 28, details here
competitive exams

GATE 2022: Registration date extended till September 28, details here

GATE 2022 registration date has been extended till September 28, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site of gate.iitkgp.ac.in. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 02:11 PM IST
GATE 2022: Registration date extended till September 28, details here

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur has extended the registration last date for GATE 2022. The last date to apply for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2022 is till September 28, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for the examination can apply online through the official site of IIT GATE on gate.iitkgp.ac.in. 

As per the official website, “due to technical problems, the application deadline has been extended upto 28th September 2021.” 

Candidates with late fees can apply online till October 1, 2021 and the window with defective applications for rectifications will open on October 26, 2021. Last date for rectification of applications is till November 1, 2021 and last date for change of paper, category and exam city is till November 12, 2021. GATE 2022 admit card will be available for download on January 3, 2022.

Direct link to apply here 

GATE 2022: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of IIT GATE on gate.iitkgp.ac.in.
  • Click on Apply Online link available on the home page.
  • Enter the registration details or login details.
  • Click on submit and fill up the application form.
  • Upload the necessary documents and make payment of application fees.

RELATED STORIES

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gate 2021 graduate aptitude test in engineering competitive exam
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UPSC NDA/NA Exam 2021: Registration begins for women candidates today,link here 

GATE 2022 registration ends today, direct link to apply here 

JEE advanced 2021 admit card this week: Know how to download

NEET 2021: Know about qualifying criteria, tie-breaking rules
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP