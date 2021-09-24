GATE 2022: Registration date extended till September 28, details here

Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Kharagpur has extended the registration last date for GATE 2022. The last date to apply for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2022 is till September 28, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for the examination can apply online through the official site of IIT GATE on gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

As per the official website, “due to technical problems, the application deadline has been extended upto 28th September 2021.”

Candidates with late fees can apply online till October 1, 2021 and the window with defective applications for rectifications will open on October 26, 2021. Last date for rectification of applications is till November 1, 2021 and last date for change of paper, category and exam city is till November 12, 2021. GATE 2022 admit card will be available for download on January 3, 2022.

GATE 2022: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of IIT GATE on gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Click on Apply Online link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details or login details.

Click on submit and fill up the application form.

Upload the necessary documents and make payment of application fees.