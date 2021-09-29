GATE 2022 registration deadline extended

GATE 2022 registration deadline has been extended till September 30, IIT Kharagpur has notified on the official portal of the Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering (GATE). This is the second time the GATE 2022 registration has been extended. GATE’s registration deadline is set in two phases: phase 1 is when candidates can register without paying late fees, and phase 2 is when late fees is charged from candidates.

GATE 2022 registration

“The Application deadline has been extended upto 30th September, 2021 (Thursday) with No Additional Fees,” IIT Kharagpur has informed candidates on the website.

Those who intend to register after September 30, can do so till October 7 by paying late fees.

The list of defective or incorrect applications will be displayed on October 26 for which candidates will be given a chance for rectification. The last date for rectification of applications will be November 1.

Candidates who wish to change the paper and category of the exam can do so by logging into the portal till November 12. These candidates have to pay an additional charge for the changes made.

