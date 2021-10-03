Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / GATE 2022 registration portal closes on Oct 7, apply paying late fees
competitive exams

GATE 2022 registration portal closes on Oct 7, apply paying late fees

Published on Oct 03, 2021 11:05 AM IST
GATE 2022 registration portal closes on Oct 7, apply paying late fees
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

GATE 2022 registration portal will finally close on October 7. Candidates who wish to apply for the exam now have to do so by paying a late fee. The regular registration process had closed on September 30. 

GATE 2022 registration can be done at gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

The late fee for GATE 2022 is 1250 for female, SC, ST, PwD category candidates and 2000 for others. This is the fee per subject paper; for two papers the amount of fee is twice that for a single paper.

After the GATE 2022 registration is over, defective applications will be displayed for correction. The option to correct the applications will be open from November 1 to November 12. 

Candidates who have successfully registered their candidature for the exam will be issued admit cards on January 3, 2022. The GATE 2022 admit cards will be released on the website.

The examination will be conducted on February 5, 6, 12 and 13, 2022 in two shifts. This year two new subjects have been introduced- Geomatics Engineering and Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, making the subject count to 29. 

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gate exam analysis gate exam
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

NEET PG Result 2021: NBE releases important notice on score card, check here 

IGNOU TEE December 2021: Assignment submission date extended

NEET 2021: NTA opens Phase 2 registration, correction window on neet.nta.nic.in

SSC MTS admit cards 2020 for Northern and Eastern regions released too
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP