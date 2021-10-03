GATE 2022 registration portal closes on Oct 7, apply paying late fees

GATE 2022 registration portal will finally close on October 7. Candidates who wish to apply for the exam now have to do so by paying a late fee. The regular registration process had closed on September 30.

GATE 2022 registration can be done at gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

The late fee for GATE 2022 is ₹1250 for female, SC, ST, PwD category candidates and ₹2000 for others. This is the fee per subject paper; for two papers the amount of fee is twice that for a single paper.

After the GATE 2022 registration is over, defective applications will be displayed for correction. The option to correct the applications will be open from November 1 to November 12.

Candidates who have successfully registered their candidature for the exam will be issued admit cards on January 3, 2022. The GATE 2022 admit cards will be released on the website.

The examination will be conducted on February 5, 6, 12 and 13, 2022 in two shifts. This year two new subjects have been introduced- Geomatics Engineering and Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, making the subject count to 29.