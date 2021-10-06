GATE 2022 registration window closes tomorrow

GATE 2022 registration portal will close tomorrow, October 7. Candidates who have not applied yet can do so at https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/. This is the final option to register for GATE 2022. Registration for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is done in two phases: in the first phase the regular application fee is charged from candidates, and in the second phase a penalty fees is charged.

GATE 2022 registration link

Candidates will be given a chance to edit their application forms. The option to correct the applications will be open from November 1 to November 12.

Before this, the list of defective applications for rectification will be released on October 26.

GATE 2022 will be conducted on February 5, 6, 12 and 13, 2022. This year two new subjects have been introduced- Geomatics Engineering and Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, making the subject count to 29.

IIT Kharagpur is organizing the exam this year.