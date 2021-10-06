Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / GATE 2022 registration window closes tomorrow
competitive exams

GATE 2022 registration window closes tomorrow

Published on Oct 06, 2021 04:50 PM IST
GATE 2022 registration window closes tomorrow
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

GATE 2022 registration portal will close tomorrow, October 7. Candidates who have not applied yet can do so at https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/. This is the final option to register for GATE 2022. Registration for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is done in two phases: in the first phase the regular application fee is charged from candidates, and in the second phase a penalty fees is charged.

GATE 2022 registration link

Candidates will be given a chance to edit their application forms. The option to correct the applications will be open from November 1 to November 12.

Before this, the list of defective applications for rectification will be released on October 26.

GATE 2022 will be conducted on February 5, 6, 12 and 13, 2022. This year two new subjects have been introduced- Geomatics Engineering and Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, making the subject count to 29. 

IIT Kharagpur is organizing the exam this year.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gate score gate topper
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

NTA releases answer key of AIAPGET 2021

Haryana HCS judicial branch prelims exam on November 13

JEE Advanced 2021 candidates response released, direct link to check here 

CGPSC State Engineering Service Exam 2021 schedule released, notice here 
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Mahalaya 2021
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
LPG Cylinder Prices
Facebook
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP