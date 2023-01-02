GATE 2023 admit card tomorrow on gate.iitk.ac.in, check steps to download

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will issue GATE 2023 admit card tomorrow, January 3, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download it from gate.iitk.ac.in.

The examination is scheduled for February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023. Candidates' responses will be made available on February 15 and answer keys will be issued on February 21. A window to raise objections to the preliminary answer key will be given between February 22 to 25.

GATE 2023 results will be announced on March 16, 2023.

GATE 2023 Admit Card: How to download

Go to the official website of GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in.

Click on GATE 2023 Admit Card link available on the home page.

Enter your login details and submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national level exam that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts.

GATE score is used for admission and/or financial assistance to Master’s and Doctoral programs in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/Arts

In addition, GATE score is also used by some colleges and institutions for giving admission to students without MoE scholarship/assistantship. Many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have been using the GATE score in their recruitment process.

