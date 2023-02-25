GATE 2023 answer key objection window closes today, check result date

GATE 2023: The window to challenge the provisional answer key of GATE 2023 will be closed today, February 25. Those who have objections to the preliminary answer key of GATE 2023 can submit it on gate.iitk.ac.in.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur issued Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 answer key on February 21 and candidates responses of GATE 2023 on February 15.

The exam was conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12 at test centres across the country.

The window to raise objections to the provisional answer key of GATE was opened on February 21.

As per the schedule announced earlier, GATE results will be announced on March 16 and scorecards will be available on March 21.

How to check GATE 2023 result once announced

Go to the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in.

Login to the candidate/application portal by entering the asked details.

Check and download your result.

Save a copy of the result page for future reference.

GATE is held for various undergraduate subjects in Engineering and Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, and Arts.

The exam is used for admission and/or financial assistance to Master’s and Doctoral programs. Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) use GATE scores for recruitment.

