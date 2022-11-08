Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
GATE 2023 application correction window to open today at gate.iitk.ac.in

Published on Nov 08, 2022 12:07 PM IST

(IIT) Kanpur will commence the GATE 2023 application correction window process from today, November 8.

ByHT Education Desk

The GATE 2023 application correction process will start today, November 8, . Candidates can make any modifications they would like to the GATE 2023 application on gate.iitk.ac.in.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will close down the application correction window on November 14.

GATE 2023: How to make changes

Visit the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in

Click on GATE 2023 application form correction window

Key in your log in credentials

Make necessary changes in application form

Pay the application fee, click on submit

Download application form, and take a print out for further reference.

The IIT Kanpur will conduct the examination on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2022. The candidates response will be available on February 15 and answer key will be available on February 21, 2023.

