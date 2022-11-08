GATE 2023 application correction window to open today at gate.iitk.ac.in

The GATE 2023 application correction process will start today, November 8, . Candidates can make any modifications they would like to the GATE 2023 application on gate.iitk.ac.in.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will close down the application correction window on November 14.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

GATE 2023: How to make changes

Visit the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in

Click on GATE 2023 application form correction window

Key in your log in credentials

Make necessary changes in application form

Pay the application fee, click on submit

Download application form, and take a print out for further reference.

The IIT Kanpur will conduct the examination on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2022. The candidates response will be available on February 15 and answer key will be available on February 21, 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON