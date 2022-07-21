GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur releases exam dates, registration begins in September

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has released GATE 2023 exam dates. The examination for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2023 will be conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023. The official website to check GATE 2023 details is gate.iitk.ac.in, which will be released soon.

The registration process for the examination will begin in the first week of September 2022. This year, the examination will be jointly conducted by IIT Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Roorkee and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can apply for the examination by following these simple steps given below.

GATE 2023: How to register

Visit the official site of IIT GATE on gate.iitk.ac.in.

Click on GATE 2023 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

GATE 2023 will be a computer-based test (CBT) and conducted in twenty-nine subject areas with the choice of selecting two papers in some subjects. The examination will test the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering, sciences, humanities and social sciences.

