Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / GATE 2023: Important notice released for international centres at gate.iitk.ac.in

GATE 2023: Important notice released for international centres at gate.iitk.ac.in

competitive exams
Published on Nov 29, 2022 07:56 PM IST

GATE 2023 appearing candidates can check the important notice released for international centres. The official notice is available below.

GATE 2023: Important notice released for international centres at gate.iitk.ac.in
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has released an important notice for GATE 2023. The notice is regarding international centres where Graduate Aptitute Test in Engineering will be conducted. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of IIT GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in.

As per the official notice, centres at Dhaka (Bangladesh), Kathmandu (Nepal), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Male (Maldives), Port Louis (Mauritius), Singapore (Singapore) and Thimphu (Bhutan) are withdrawn due to operational issues. GATE 2023 Examination will not be conducted in these cities. In Dubai (UAE) the examination on February 5 (for papers BM, CY, EC, EE, ES, XH) and February 12, 2023 (for papers CE1, CE2, MN and ST) will not be conducted.

Moreover, the Institute gives an opportunity to candidates to withdraw their candidature and get the full refund for application fees.

But to write the examination in India, candidates will have to pay on per paper basis. For Indian and foreign nationals the fees is 1700/- and for indian SC.\/ ST/ PwD and female candidates, the fees is 850/-. More related details can be checked on the official site of GATE.

Official Notice Here 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
gate education
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP