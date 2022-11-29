GATE 2023: Important notice released for international centres at gate.iitk.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has released an important notice for GATE 2023. The notice is regarding international centres where Graduate Aptitute Test in Engineering will be conducted. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of IIT GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the official notice, centres at Dhaka (Bangladesh), Kathmandu (Nepal), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Male (Maldives), Port Louis (Mauritius), Singapore (Singapore) and Thimphu (Bhutan) are withdrawn due to operational issues. GATE 2023 Examination will not be conducted in these cities. In Dubai (UAE) the examination on February 5 (for papers BM, CY, EC, EE, ES, XH) and February 12, 2023 (for papers CE1, CE2, MN and ST) will not be conducted.

Moreover, the Institute gives an opportunity to candidates to withdraw their candidature and get the full refund for application fees.

But to write the examination in India, candidates will have to pay on per paper basis. For Indian and foreign nationals the fees is ₹1700/- and for indian SC.\/ ST/ PwD and female candidates, the fees is ₹850/-. More related details can be checked on the official site of GATE.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Official Notice Here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON