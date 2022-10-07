GATE 2023: Last chance to register without late fee on gate.iitk.ac.in

GATE 2023: Registration without late fee for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2022 will end today, October 7. Candidates who are yet to apply for the exam can now do it on gate.iitk.ac.in.

GATE 2022 application deadline has been extended twice. First, GATE 2023 application deadline (without late fee) was September 30, which was extended till October 4.

Those who apply for the exam between October 8 and 14 will have to pay a late fee.

GATE 2023 application fee (without late fee) is ₹850 per paper for female candidates. After that, they have to pay and ₹1,350 per paper.

Similarly, for SC, ST, PwD candidates, the application fee is ₹850 per paper up during the regular window (up to October 7) and ₹1,350 after that.

For open category candidates and foreign nationals, the application fee is ₹1,700 per paper till October 7 and ₹2,200 after that to submit GATE applications.

GATE is a national level exam that tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce and arts disciplines.

GATE result is used for admission and/or financial assistance to postgraduate and doctoral programmes in relevant branches.

Many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have been using the GATE score in their recruitment process.

