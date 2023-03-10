GATE 2023 result next week, scorecards on March 21 on gate.iitk.ac.in

GATE 2023 Result: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will announce result of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2023 next week. Candidates can check their scores by logging in to the candidate portal on gate.iitk.ac.in.

As per the exam schedule, GATE result will be announced on March 16 and individual scorecards will be available for download on March 21.

The entrance test was held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023. Provisional answer key was released on February 21. Candidates were asked to submit objections to the provisional answer key by February 25.

Candidates' responses of GATE 2023 have also been released. The final version of the answer key is likely to be published along with result.

How to check GATE 2023 result when announced

Visit the exam website, gate.iitk.ac.in.

Login to the candidate portal by entering the asked details.

Check and download your result.

Save a copy of the result page for future reference.

GATE is held for various undergraduate subjects in Engineering and Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, and Arts. The test is used by institutes for admission to and/or financial assistance to Master's and Doctoral programmes. Several PSUs use GATE score in their recruitment processes.