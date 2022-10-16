GATE 2023: Today is last date to register at gate.iitk.ac.in
GATE 2023 registration with late fee ends today at gate.iitk.ac.in.
Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur will end the registration process for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 with late fee today, October 16. Interested candidates who have not applied yet for GATE 2023 can apply online at gate.iitk.ac.in with late fee.
Previously, the last date to register with a late fee was October 14.
The GATE 2023 examination will be held at IIT Kanpur on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. The admit card will be made available on January 3, 2023. The GATE 2023 answer key will be made available on February 21.
Here's the direct link to apply for GATE 2023
GATE 2023: Know how to apply
Go to official site of IIT GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in.
On the homepage, click on log in tab
Register and proceed with the application
Fill in the application form and pay the application fees.
Upload all the required documents
Download and take print of the application form.