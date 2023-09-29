GATE 2024: Last date to apply today at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, direct link here

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru will close the registration process for GATE 2023 on September 29, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can do it through the official site of IISc GATE at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

GATE 2024 registration begins on GOAPS portal (gate2024.iisc.ac.in)

The end of extended period is October 13, 2023. Candidates can modify the application form from November 7 to November 11, 2023. The admit card will be available on January 3, 2024 and the examination will be conducted on February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2024.

GATE 2024: How to apply

To apply for the GATE examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of IISc GATE at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Click on registration link and enter the required details.

Once the registration is done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹900/- for Female/ SC/ ST/ PwD category candidates on regular period and ₹1400/- for extended period. For other candidates the application fees is ₹1800/- for regular period and ₹2300/- for extended period. The payment should be made through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IISc GATE.

