GATE 2024 Mock Test links to be released in two weeks

The Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering (GATE) Mock test links will soon be made available by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore. According to the GATE 2024 official account on X, the mock test links for the exam will be made available in around two weeks.

GATE 2024 Mock Test Links to be Available in Two Weeks

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The official X handle of the GATE 2024 reads, “The mock links will be available in about two weeks. We will announce on the website as well as on social media handles”.

Moreover, the GATE 2024 application process will end today, September 29. However, candidates can submit the application form with a late fee till October 13. The GATE 2024 admit cards will be released on January 3, 2023. The GATE 2024 examination will be conducted on February 3,4 and February 10, 11.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}