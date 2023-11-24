GATE 2024 modification window closes today at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, link here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk
Nov 24, 2023 09:12 AM IST

GATE 2024 modification window will close today, November 24. Make changes at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2024 modification window will close today, November 24, 2023. Candidates who wants to make changes in the application form or modify the existing details can do it through the official website of IISc GATE at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru opened the correction window on November 18, 2023.

The GATE admit card will be released on January 3, 2023 as per schedule. The examination will be held on February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2024. GATE 2024 will have a total of 30 test papers comprising full papers and sectional papers. Candidates have the option to appear for one or two test papers from the allowed two-paper combinations. The GATE score obtained by the candidates will remain valid for a period of three years from the date of announcement of results.

Direct link to make modifications in GATE 2024

GATE 2024: How to make modifications

Candidates who wants to make changes in the application form can do it by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of IISC GATE at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.
  • Click on GATE 2024 link available on the home page.
  • Login to the account and your application form will be displayed.
  • Make changes in the application form and make the payment of the processing fees.
  • Click on submit once done.
  • Your corrections have been submitted.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The processing fees to make changes is 500/-. If a candidate will have to change the gender from female to any other gender, change of category from SC/ST to any other, and PwD/Dyslexic to Non-PwD/Dyslexic, then the amount is 1400/-.

