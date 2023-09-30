GATE 2024 registration date extended till October 5, apply at gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru has extended the GATE 2024 registration date. The last date to apply has been extended till October 5, 2023. Candidates who still have not applied for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can do it through the official site of IISc GATE at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

GATE 2024 registration date extended till October 5

The other dates like extended online registration last date remains the same i.e., October 13, 2023. The modifications in GATE 2024 application can be done from November 7 to November 11, 2023.

GATE 2024: How to apply

To apply for the GATE examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of IISc GATE at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Click on registration link and enter the required details.

Once the registration is done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The admit card can be downloaded from January 3, 2024 by the registered candidates and the written examination will be conducted on February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2024. Candidate’s response will be available on February 16 and answer key will be available on February 21, 2024. The submission of challenges by candidates on answer keys can be done from February 22 to February 25, 2024 and results will be announced on March 16, 2024.

