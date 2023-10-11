GATE 2024 registration ends tomorrow, apply at gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru will close the registration process for GATE 2024 on October 12, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2024 can do it through the official site of IISC GATE at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

GATE 2024 registration ends tomorrow

The closing date to apply for the exam with late fees is till October 20, 2023. The modifications can be made on the application form from November 7 to November 11, 2023. The admit card will be available on January 3 and the examination will be conducted on February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2023.

This is the second time the registration date has been extended. To apply for the exam, candidates can follow the steps given below.

GATE 2024 registration: How to apply

Visit the official site of IISc GATE at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Click on the registration link available on the home page.

Enter registration details and click on submit.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of fees.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹900 for Female/SC/ST/PwD* candidates(per test paper) and ₹1800/- for all other candidates including foreign nationals.

After October 12, the registration fees is ₹1400 for Female/ SC/ST/ PwD category candidates and ₹2300/- for others. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IISC GATE.

