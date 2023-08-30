GATE 2024 registration expected from today on gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology (IISc) Bangalore will host online applications for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 on its official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

GATE 2024 registration likely from today(HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per information available on the website, registrations are likely to begin from today, August 30. Eligible candidates can visit the website to submit their forms.

Eligibility: To appear in GATE, a candidate should have an undergraduate degree in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture or Humanities, or should be in the third year of the UG degree in these disciplines.

Their graduate degree exams must be are approved by MoE/AICTE/UGC/ UPSC as equivalent to BE/ BTech/ BArch/ BPlanning, etc.

Those who are studying or have studied the qualifying exam from an institute other than India must be currently in the third or higher years or must have a degree of at least three years duration in Engineering/ Technology/ Science/ Architecture/ Humanities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The aptitude test will take place on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2023, and the admit cards will be issued on January 3.

GATE 2023 application fee is ₹900 for Female/SC/ ST/PwD candidates during the regular period and ₹1,400 for the extended period.

For all other applicants, the fee is ₹1,800 for the regular period and ₹2,300 during the extended period.