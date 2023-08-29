GATE 2024 registration expected to begin tomorrow

The registration portal of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 is expected to open tomorrow, August 30. Candidates can apply for the exam on gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Indian Institute of Science Bangalore, which is the organising institute, has shared this information on the exam website.

GATE 2024 registration likely to begin tomorrow

Candidates who are studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate course or have an Engineering/ Technology/ Science/ Architecture/ Humanities degree are eligible to appear for GATE 2024.

These exams must be are approved by MoE/AICTE/UGC/ UPSC as equivalent to BE/ BTech/ BArch/ BPlanning, etc.

Candidates who have obtained/are pursuing their qualifying degree from countries other than India must be currently in the third or higher years or must have a degree of at least three years duration in Engineering/ Technology/ Science/ Architecture/ Humanities.

The exam is scheduled for February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2023, and the admit cards will be issued on January 3.

The application fee of GATE 2023 is ₹900 for Female/SC/ ST/PwD candidates during the regular period and ₹1,400 for the extended period.

For others, the fee is ₹1,800 for the regular period and ₹2,300 during the extended period.