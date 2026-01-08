Edit Profile
      GATE 2026 Admit Card 2026 News Live: Where, how to download IIT GATE hall ticket when released

      By HT Education Desk
      Updated on: Jan 08, 2026 2:31:47 PM IST

      GATE 2026 Admit Card 2026 News Live: IIT GATE hall ticket to be out on official website. Follow the blog for latest updates.

      GATE 2026 Admit Card 2026 News Live: Where, how to download IIT GATE hall ticket when released
      GATE 2026 Admit Card 2026 News Live: Where, how to download IIT GATE hall ticket when released

      GATE 2026 Admit Card 2026 News Live: The Institute of Technology, Guwahati, will release the GATE 2026 Admit Card soon. All candidates appearing for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 can download their hall ticket through the official IIT GATE website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in after the hall ticket link is activated.

      The GATE exam admit card was scheduled to be released on January 2, 2026, but it was postponed. As per various media reports, it was again scheduled to release on January 7, 2026 which was again postponed.

      The new date and time of release of the hall ticket has not been shared yet.

      iIT Guwahati will conduct GATE 2026 exam on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts- first or forenoon session from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and second or afternoon session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.GATE 2026 will be conducted for 30 test papers. A candidate is allowed to appear either in one or up to two test papers.

      Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card release date, download link and other details.

      The GATE exam admit card was scheduled to be released on January 2, 2026, but it was postponed. As per various media reports, it was again scheduled to release on January 7, 2026 which was again postponed.

      The new date and time of release of the hall ticket has not been shared yet.

      iIT Guwahati will conduct GATE 2026 exam on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts- first or forenoon session from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and second or afternoon session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.GATE 2026 will be conducted for 30 test papers. A candidate is allowed to appear either in one or up to two test papers.

      Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card release date, download link and other details.

      Follow all the updates here:
      Jan 08, 2026 2:31:47 PM IST

      GATE 2026 Admit Card 2026 News Live: Official website to check

      GATE 2026 Admit Card 2026 News Live: gate2026.iitg.ac.in

      Jan 08, 2026 2:29:29 PM IST

      GATE 2026 Admit Card 2026 News Live: How to download hall ticket?

      Visit the official website of GATE.

      Click on GATE 2026 Admit Card link available on the home page.

      A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

      Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

      Check the admit card and download it.

      Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

      Jan 08, 2026 2:28:38 PM IST

      GATE 2026 Admit Card 2026 News Live: About exam papers

      GATE 2026 Admit Card 2026 News Live: GATE 2026 will be conducted for 30 test papers. A candidate is allowed to appear either in one or up to two test papers.

      Jan 08, 2026 2:23:38 PM IST

      GATE 2026 Admit Card 2026 News Live: Exam shift details

      GATE 2026 Admit Card 2026 News Live: The exam will be held in two shifts- first or forenoon session from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and second or afternoon session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

      Jan 08, 2026 2:20:01 PM IST

      GATE 2026 Admit Card 2026 News Live: Exam dates

      GATE 2026 Admit Card 2026 News Live: IIT Guwahati will conduct GATE 2026 exam on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026.

      Jan 08, 2026 2:16:36 PM IST

      GATE 2026 Admit Card 2026 News Live: New date and time not announced

      GATE 2026 Admit Card 2026 News Live: The new date and time of release of the hall ticket has not been shared yet.

      Jan 08, 2026 2:13:22 PM IST

      GATE 2026 Admit Card 2026 News Live: Next scheduled date

      GATE 2026 Admit Card 2026 News Live: As per various media reports, it was again scheduled to release on January 7, 2026 which was again postponed.

      Jan 08, 2026 2:09:36 PM IST

      GATE 2026 Admit Card 2026 News Live: When was hall ticket scheduled to release?

      GATE 2026 Admit Card 2026 News Live: The GATE exam admit card was scheduled to be released on January 2, 2026, but it was postponed.

      Jan 08, 2026 2:06:39 PM IST

      GATE 2026 Admit Card 2026 News Live: Where to check hall ticket link when released?

      GATE 2026 Admit Card 2026 News Live: All candidates appearing for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 can download their hall ticket through the official IIT GATE website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in after the hall ticket link is activated.

      Jan 08, 2026 2:03:03 PM IST

      GATE 2026 Admit Card 2026 News Live: Date and time of release of hall ticket

      GATE 2026 Admit Card 2026 News Live: The date and time of release of hall ticket has not been announced yet.

