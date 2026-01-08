GATE 2026 Admit Card 2026 News Live: Where, how to download IIT GATE hall ticket when released

The GATE exam admit card was scheduled to be released on January 2, 2026, but it was postponed. As per various media reports, it was again scheduled to release on January 7, 2026 which was again postponed.

The new date and time of release of the hall ticket has not been shared yet.

iIT Guwahati will conduct GATE 2026 exam on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts- first or forenoon session from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and second or afternoon session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.GATE 2026 will be conducted for 30 test papers. A candidate is allowed to appear either in one or up to two test papers.

Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card release date, download link and other details.