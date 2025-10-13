Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will close the registration process for GATE 2026 on October 13, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2026 can find the direct link through the official website of IIT GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. GATE 2026 registration with late fee ends today at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, link here

Candidates who are currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program or who have completed any government approved degree program in Engineering/Technology/Architecture/Science/Commerce/Arts/Humanities are eligible to appear for GATE 2026.

Direct link to apply for GATE 2026 registration GATE 2026 registration: How to apply To apply for the examination candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IIT GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

2. Click on GATE 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register online.

4. Once registration is done fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee and click on submit.

6. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fee during extended period is ₹1500/- for Female/SC/ST/PwD* candidates (per test paper) and ₹2500/- for all candidates including foreign nationals (per test paper). The above Application fees are for a single test paper. Candidates opting for two papers would have to pay twice the above mentioned fees. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIT GATE.