GATE answer key 2021 released, here's direct link to check

GATE answer key 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has released the answer key along with the question papers of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the GATE 2021 examination can check the answer key online at gate.iitb.ac.in.

'During 2nd to 4th March 2021, candidates can challenge the answer keys with detailed description and proof by paying 500 per question on the GOAPS portal using their own login credentials like previous years. Please note that the question number and answer key/range to be mentioned in challenge portal of GOAPS MUST be of the published ones given here and NOT that of the response sheet of the candidate," reads the statement available on the official website.

How to check GATE answer key 2021:

Visit the official website at gate.iitb.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, GATE 2021 Question Papers and Answer Keys are available"

A new page will appear on the display screen

Click on the subject

The GATE answer key 2021 of the selected subject in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the answer key and take its print out for future use.