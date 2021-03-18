GATE final answer key 2021 released, here's direct link

GATE final answer key 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has released the final answer key of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the GATE 2021 examination can check the final answer key online at gate.iitb.ac.in.

Earlier, the institute had released the provisional answer key of GATE 2021 examination on its official website. Candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, against the answer key by providing appropriate representations until March 4, 2021.

How to check GATE final answer key 2021:

Visit the official website at gate.iitb.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "GATE 2021 Question Papers and FINAL Answer Keys"

A new page will appear on the display screen

Click on the subject

The GATE final answer key 2021 of the selected subject in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the answer key and take its print out for future use.