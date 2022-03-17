Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Education / Competitive Exams / GATE Result 2022 releasing today, here's how to check
GATE Result 2022 releasing today, here’s how to check

GATE Result 2022 will be releasing today, March 17, 2022. Candidates can check the result through the official site of IIT GATE on gate.iitkgp.ac.in.
Published on Mar 17, 2022 07:51 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur will release GATE Result 2022 on March 17, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can check the result through the official site of IIT GATE on gate.iitkgp.ac.in. 

The GATE 2022 examination was conducted on February 5, 6, 12 and 13, 2022. The score card will be available for display on March 21, 2022. To check the result candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

GATE Result 2022: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of IIT GATE on gate.iitkgp.ac.in.
  • Click on GATE Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The answer key was released on February 21 and challenges by candidates on answer key was done from February 22 to February 25, 2022.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an examination that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering and science for admission into the Masters Program and Recruitment by some Public Sector Companies. 

